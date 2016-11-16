Community Blood Bank partners with Erie Otters hockey

For the third year in a row, November will be Erie Otters Month at the Community Blood Bank.

“When you donate blood, you give a patient in need the ability to spend more time with their loved ones. In return, we’re giving donors a way to spend more time with theirs,” said Nicole Hornaman, communication and marketing coordinator for the blood bank.

All month long, those who present to donate at a mobile drive or at the blood bank’s Erie Donor Center will receive a voucher for two tickets to any Erie Otters home game, valid through Jan. 14, 2017.

Please donate at the Elk County Courthouse Annex, 300 Center St., Ridgway on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from noon to 4 p.m.

Photo ID is required to donate.