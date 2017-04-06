Caution is the word when traveling over the Easter holiday weekend

Captain Bernard J. Petrovsky, Commanding Officer, Troop C, Pennsylvania State Police, Punxsutawney, is asking drivers to be extra cautious while traveling throughout the Commonwealth over the Easter holiday weekend.

With Easter being the first major holiday of the spring, many people will take the opportunity to gather with friends and relatives. Please remember to obey the posted speed limit and buckle up while traveling to and from any events.

Easter signals the end of winter, and the beginning of spring. With the warmer weather, more people are working and playing in close proximity to roadways so motorists should exercise extreme care when traveling.

Warmer weather also increases the number of motorcycles utilizing our roadways, please be vigilant as to their presence in traffic as their smaller size can often be overlooked by fellow motorists.

With the increase in vehicular traffic over the holiday weekend, Troopers will be patrolling our roadways placing special emphasis on aggressive driving and controlling the speed of traffic to help make our highways safer for those traveling throughout the commonwealth.