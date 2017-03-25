Cancer Care Ministry to start in Ridgway

Jim Delhunty and John Gangloff have started a Cancer Care Ministry at St. Leo's Church in Ridgway.

According to Gangloff, they are introducing it at the Masses on April 1 and April 2. They will start with a healing and anointing Mass on Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. This Mass is open to everyone and anyone in need of any type of healing.

"There seems to be a lot of people lately being diagnosed with one form of cancer or another," Gangloff said. "It affects the patient, the family and friends, and the caregivers. Jim Delhunty has experienced it within his family."

In coming up with the idea, one day Gangloff saw a segment on the 700 Club for Our Journey of Hope cancer ministry through Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

"I contacted Jim and asked him if he would like to start a ministry with me," Gangloff said. "He was happy to jump on board. We both felt that there is a need in this area for support for those with cancer, their families and the people who adjust their lives to care for loved ones with cancer."