Cameron County arson investigation

The Emporium-based State Police report investigating the origins of a fire that occurred Friday, March 17 at 7:11 a.m. at 1741 Old West Creek Rd., Shippen Township.

According to police, the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit and Emporium Fire Department personnel investigated the origin and cause of the fire. A preliminary estimate of the cost of damages from the fire is approximately $20,000.

Four origins of fire were positively identified within the residence belonging to Joseph Callaway, 39, and Ashley Callaway, 30, both of Emporium. In addition, the causes of the fire were identified. A suspect was developed and was interviewed. A confession was obtained from the known female during the interview. Charges will be filed at District Court 59-3-01.