Brockway man dies in motorcycle crash

A 49-year-old Brockway man died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Toby and Ridge roads in Fox Township.

According to the Ridgway-based State Police, James B. Park, 49, of Brockway, was driving a 1984 Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a right curve at the intersection of Toby and Ridge roads.

The motorcycle traveled off the roadway, over a ditch and into a tree. The located of the crash is listed as 428 Toby Rd.

The crash occurred at 2:28 a.m.