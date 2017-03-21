Borough council considering ATV use on roads

Members of the Ridgway Borough Council are considering allowing ATVs on borough streets.

The topic was broached Monday evening during a council meeting in Ridgway.

It was suggested that there could be a potential revenue stream to the borough, including selling licenses in exchange for riding in the borough.

But the question as to exactly where the ATV riders would go remained.

It was noted by residents that Ridgway Township also does not allow ATVs to run on the streets, but if the borough would allow it, the township may follow suit, which in turn would create a connection to the Allegheny National Forest.