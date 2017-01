The 12th annual Big Buck Banquet will be held Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and the event begins at 5:30 p.m.

Hunters are encouraged to bring their racks from this year or previous years. Tickets are $10 per person.

There were 196 deer entered this year which is the largest turnout in the history of the Big Buck contest.