Area Chambers boast strength in numbers

Area Chambers of Commerce get together for lunch to strengthen our communities and relationships.

With the known declining populations in area towns, cities and counties, Chamber members have to work together to secure a stronger future.

Individually, the three separate Chambers (St. Marys Area, Ridgway-Elk County and Cameron County) still maintain their individual Chambers.

But by working together, they can be a much stronger team.

They can share best practices and learn from one another. They are not each other’s competitors.

"I would like to personally thank each one of these people for their time and dedication to their communities," said John Blauser, Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce president.

This group looks forward to getting together again soon.