Appliance fire damages Kersey home

Around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, firefighters were called to a working structure fire at 159 Lovers Ln. in Kersey. According to scanner reports, the fire was believed to have started from an air fryer and smoke could be seen coming from the residence when crews arrived on scene. Among the agencies responding were the Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department, Fox Township Ambulance and Crystal Fire Department. The fire was reportedly under control by 5:15 p.m.