ANF releases vegetation management project environmental assessment

The Allegheny National Forest’s Marienville Ranger District has released an environmental assessment designed to achieve a diversity of desired forest trees. The Chaffee Project proposes to move the forest toward a healthy and resilient ecosystem, and diminish the risks and consequences of forest health threats. “This project will help move the forest to achieving our desired condition for trees in early structural stages,” said District Ranger Rob Fallon. “Recent monitoring has shown that only 3.8 percent of the forest exists in early structural stages, which is less than half of our desired conditions,” he added.

The project will also address present and potential future decline of American beech, black cherry, white ash, and eastern hemlock, due to non-native and native insects and diseases and other factors. The environmental assessment and supporting documents are available on the Allegheny National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=37427.

The legal notice will be published in The Kane Republican. Once published, the 30-day comment period will begin. Please note this project is subject to the 36 C.F.R. part 218 pre-decisional objection process. Only those who submit specific written comments regarding the proposed project during a designated public comment period established by the responsible official, are eligible to file and objection.

Comments may be submitted by:

•Mail: Robert T. Fallon, District Ranger, Marienville Ranger District, 131 Smokey Ln., Marienville, Pa. 16239

•Fax: 814-927-2285

•Email: comments-eastern-allegheny-marienville@fs.fed.us. Electronic comments must be submitted in plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), portable document format (.pdf), Word (.doc or .docx), or any other format supported by Microsoft Office applications. Please enter the project name (Chaffee Project) on the subject line and include your name and physical mailing address with your comments.

•Hand-delivered and verbal comments can be accepted at the Marienville Ranger District office weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or by calling 814-927-5700.

For more information about this project, please contact Kevin Treese, Marienville Planning Team Leader at 814-927-5759 or ktreese@fs.fed.us.