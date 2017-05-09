AHUG annual dinner set for May 25

The Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group Annual Dinner meeting will be held Thursday, May 25 at the Red Fern in Kersey.

Keynote speaker for the event will be Bill Imbergamo, executive director of the Federal Forest Resource Coalition, a national nonprofit representing purchasers of Federal timber, conservation groups, and county governments. Imbergamo will update the group on current legislation and provide some insight into federal legislative affairs and how they can impact our forest product companies.

Imbergamo was named the organizations’ founding executive director in 2011. Imbergamo has been actively involved in forest policy since 1991, when he began his career with the National Association of State Foresters. After 10 years with that organization, including four as their Executive Director, he was named Director, Congressional Affairs and Forest Policy at the American Forest & Paper Association. He served as Professional Staff to the House Committee on Agriculture from 2002 to 2006, and as Senior Professional Staff to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry from 2009 to 2011.

Imbergamo has been a member of the Society of American Foresters for over 10 years and is an active member of the Ducks Unlimited Federal City Chapter. He was also appointed to the Virginia Board of Forestry in 2011. An avid hunter and angler, Imbergamo lives in Vienna, Virginia with his wife and daughter.

For more information or to make reservations, please call the AHUG office at 814-837-8550.