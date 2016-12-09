ADAS town hall meeting

A town hall meeting held Thursday evening, sponsored by Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services (ADAS), focused on the dynamics of underage drinking and how it could progress to opiates and heroin use. Several guests speakers discussed the issue with visitors including Lt. James Jones, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, City of St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas, Angela Eckstrom, ADAS executive director, and two recovering alcohol and drug abusers. The town hall took place from 6-8 p.m. inside the South St. Marys Street Elementary School auditorium where a small crowd gathered for the event.