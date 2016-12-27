A large crowd attended the 34th Christmas Day Happening event in Ridgway, a celebration of food and fellowship in Ridgway and the surrounding area.

The event was started by Karen Lundin and the late Lila Sprague.

Sprague was originally from Minnesota and attended college in Chicago. One year she was unable to make it home for Christmas.

"She couldn't make it home and she just thought it was terrible to be alone for the holidays," Lundin said. "That was something that stuck with her for the rest of her life."

The two became best friends after Sprague moved to Ridgway, and she insisted that the Christmas Day Happening was something that was needed.

The first event in 1982 attached roughly 40 people in the fellowship hall of the First Lutheran Church.

The event continues to grow and was moved to the fire station along North Broad Street in Ridgway.

