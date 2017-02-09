1 person missing after landfill landslide

One person is reported missing after multiple people were trapped in a landslide while working at the Advanced Disposal Greentree Landfill Wednesday afternoon.

The name of the missing person was not released and as of 11 p.m. Wednesday, the individual had not been found.

“There is one individual missing and the assets on scene are fire, ambulance, the state police has brought in forensics and the helicopter,” said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Bruce Morris, Public Relations Officer.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., the Fox Township Fire Department was dispatched to the reception area of the landfill where a portion of the landfill being worked in collapsed on equipment. Morris said a report he was given said garbage in the landfill shifted while employees were working.

The missing worker was using a compactor when the landslide happened.

“It's my understanding that [the missing worker] was operating a large piece of machinery, specifically a compactor, and that's where this is at right now [as of roughly 6:45 p.m.]. It's been awhile since this happened but it's still in the preliminary stages getting this equipment here,” Morris said. “We're working in the dark and that doesn't help.”